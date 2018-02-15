Zimbabwe offers to pay for Tsvangirai funeral expenses

Zimbabwe is ready to help foot the bill for the funeral arrangements of Morgan Tsvangirai in a tribute to the opposition leader who died after a long battle with cancer, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Tsvangirai's death on Wednesday in a South African hospital cast his Movement for Democratic Change party into unknown territory less than three months after the army ousted Zimbabwe's veteran ruler Robert Mugabe.

Arguably Zimbabwe's most popular politician, Tsvangirai's career was ultimately defined by his tussles - bother literal and figurative - with 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned after a de facto coup in December.