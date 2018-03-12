Guidelines will naturally lower cost of school uniforms

South Africa is riddled with stories of discrimination and restrictive practices. One such scourge is the imposition of artificial barriers to entry for education.

In a country where people have been blocked through a system that institutionalised discrimination, we need to be extra cautious and sensitive to conducts that impose hurdles to access quality education.

The Competition Commission is concerned about practices that lessen or prevent competition.

Last year, the commission launched an investigation into the school uniform industry to eradicate this behaviour.

The investigation will contribute to better access for parents and will hopefully lower their financial burden. The high prices of school uniforms increase the cost of schooling and may even exclude learners of parents who cannot afford expensive uniforms.

There is a need for the commission, the Department of Basic Education and all stakeholders to ensure that schools adhere to generic school items.