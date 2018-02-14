Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies: party official

14 February 2018 - 21:29
Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Morgan Tsvangirai at the World Economic Forum on Africa on May 10, 2013. This year's Forum will be held from 8 to 10 May, and
Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Morgan Tsvangirai at the World Economic Forum on Africa on May 10, 2013. This year's Forum will be held from 8 to 10 May, and "Delivering on Africa's Promise" is this year's title.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Yunus Mohamed

Morgan Tsvangirai, the veteran Zimbabwean opposition leader who fought Robert Mugabe’s regime for many years, died on Wednesday after battling against cancer, a party official said.

“It is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy,” Elias Mudzuri, one of the vice-presidents of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, said on Twitter.

Tsvangirai’s death was confirmed to AFP by another senior party member. He was 65.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X