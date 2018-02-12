End corruption before it ends us

For years, many have observed that a "cancer" has been steadily growing in the government.

A lack of integrity or respect for the law has flourished around powerful government officials.

The lack of respect for truth and our nation has fed this "cancer".

South Africa is facing a grave problem of corruption that threatens the basic foundations of society.

Corruption is so present in politics it's as if people really believe it's a natural or inborn feature of SA democracy.

Corruption is increasing to such a level that SA is ranked among the top 20 corrupt countries in the world.