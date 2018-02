Veteran actress, Connie Ferguson, cut her hair in honor of late Generations actor David Phetoe, who died of prostate cancer at the age of 85.





"The CHOP is real! I’ve been thinking about this for a while but after finding out about papa David Phetoe’s passing, decided to do it in his honor.#RIPDavidPhetoe #LegendsLiveOn#GoneButWillNeverBeForgotten," posted The Queen actress on Instagram.