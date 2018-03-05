Pick n Pay and Woolworths recall products linked to Listeriosis
Pick n Pay and Woolworths have started recalling all products named as possible culprits in the Listeriosis outbreak
“Following the Minister of Health’s announcement earlier on the source of the listeria outbreak‚ Pick n Pay has acted immediately to withdraw all products from the manufacturing sites identified by the Department of Health‚” said Pick n Pay’s David North.
He said Pick n Pay is urgently withdrawing products from Enterprise and Rainbow from its stores.
“All ready-to-eat products such as polony and russian sausages manufactured at the Rainbow facility in Sasolburg are also being withdrawn. This action is taking place in all Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. In addition‚ as a precaution‚ Pick n Pay-branded chicken polony‚ manufactured by Rainbow‚ is also being withdrawn.”
North said all fridges and food preparation areas in Pick n Pay stores will be cleaned to prevent any cross-contamination. Recalled meat is being isolated and will be safely destroyed‚ he said. “The safety of customers is always our top concern. Any customer who is concerned that they may have bought a ready-to-eat meat product linked to the outbreak can return it to our stores for a full refund.”
Woolworths is also recalling all products linked to the food-borne disease.
“Food safety is of paramount importance to Woolworths and we take all issues regarding the production of our food seriously‚” the retailer said on its Facebook page.
On Sunday‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi named Enterprise’s food production plant in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ as the confirmed source of the unique strain of listeria‚ which has caused the world’s biggest documented Listeriosis outbreak‚ with 948 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.