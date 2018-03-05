Pick n Pay and Woolworths have started recalling all products named as possible culprits in the Listeriosis outbreak

“Following the Minister of Health’s announcement earlier on the source of the listeria outbreak‚ Pick n Pay has acted immediately to withdraw all products from the manufacturing sites identified by the Department of Health‚” said Pick n Pay’s David North.

He said Pick n Pay is urgently withdrawing products from Enterprise and Rainbow from its stores.

“All ready-to-eat products such as polony and russian sausages manufactured at the Rainbow facility in Sasolburg are also being withdrawn. This action is taking place in all Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. In addition‚ as a precaution‚ Pick n Pay-branded chicken polony‚ manufactured by Rainbow‚ is also being withdrawn.”