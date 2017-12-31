Meat samples from Pretoria abattoir prove positive for listeria

A prohibition notice has been issued to an abattoir in the Tshwane area halting it from distributing meat after samples taken from it tested positive for listeria‚ the Gauteng health department confirmed on Saturday.

Investigators were led to the abattoir after a food sample from a patient who was confirmed to have listeriosis tested positive for the pathogen.

Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa said the origin of the contaminated food sample was traced to a shop located in the Pretoria area.