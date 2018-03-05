Khabonina Qubeka shows off impressive yoga moves
Bombshell Khabonina Qubeka has never shied away from the fact that she can bend herself like a pretzel in the sexiest way.
#YogaOnAFriday 🧘🏾♀️ Good morning: The aim is to understand what #Fearless living means to YOU ! The day you start ingesting #Fearlessness as your daily meal , is the day you start living YOUR FULL LIFE ! My friend be bold and be FEARLESS AND UNAPOLOGETIC about WHO YOU WANT TO BE ... you will see changes! Only YOU can make those changes ! #KemeticQueen 👑 🖤#Namaste 🙏🏾 I Love you ❤️ #yogaeverydamnday #yogainspiration #yogaeverywhere
For some #MondayMotivation, take some inspiration from the Isidingo actress showing off her impressive yoga moves.
My fun flow this morning! I find self practice really disciplines you and sometimes puts you in a corner! I need to self practice more often as well as attend more sessions and one on ones and group sessions 😂 my goodness ! Lol ! The body mind and spirit is so demanding... It wants it all ! Good day my yogi royalty 🙏 #YogaInAfrica #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove @Yoga #Namaste 🙏 Music: Alive Musician: Ikson