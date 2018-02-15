“So far our epidemiological investigation team has interviewed about 60 listeriosis victims to find out what they ate‚ day by day‚ during the month before they became symptomatic‚ in an attempt to identify patterns of consumption and indicate what we can eliminate‚” Thomas said.

“None had eaten smoked fish‚ for example.”

Food safety expert and SAAFoST president Lucia Anelich said given that a single‚ unique “homegrown” strain of listeriosis was identified in more than 90% of the confirmed cases‚ it was very likely that the source was a single food product or range of food products consumed often and by both rich and poor across the country.

“Cold meats‚ for example‚ range from viennas and polony to more expensive slices of ham‚” she said.

As listeria is killed during the cooking process‚ the culprit is thought to be a ready-to-eat food - fruit or vegetables.

Attorney Janus Luterek told workshop delegates that his work led him to believe that the offending product would be traced back to irrigation water which wasn’t properly treated.

“Keep your insurance up to date‚” he told the attending food producers‚ “because when the claims come they will be huge‚ as in a Boeing 737 crashing and everyone on board dying.”

The World Health Organisation has sent a food safety expert‚ an epidemiologist with listeriosis experience and a communication specialist to South Africa to help identity the source of the outbreak.

A WHO spokesman was quoted in industry publications this week as saying they were working on a “strong lead”‚ with lab results pending.

Speaking at the workshop‚ Dr Thomas said food safety legislation was fragmented‚ outdated and inappropriate for South Africa.

“We need a dramatic overhaul of our legislation and the entire food safety system‚” she said.

For example‚ she said‚ there were fewer than 2‚000 environmental health practitioners‚ responsible for monitoring all food outlets‚ from restaurants to informal vendors‚ but the World Health Organisation recommended that South Africa needed 5‚000 of them.

Several presenters mentioned the need for better co-operation between the various government departments and organisations responsible for food safety - including health; agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries; trade and industry; and the Consumer Goods Council.