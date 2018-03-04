The source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis has been found and will be announced later on Sunday.

There have been almost 1‚000 patients and at least 176 deaths from the bacteria transmitted through food since January 2017.

As the outcomes of 18% of patients who were hospitalised for listeriosis are unknown‚ there might have been more deaths‚ according to the last update on the outbreak by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria is ubiquitous and can be found in food‚ water and soil.

Trying to find which food was infected once took five years in the USA.

This outbreak has been caused by a particularly virulent strain of listeria known as ST6 – that seems to be very infectious‚ scientists at the NICD said.

The NICD staff worked through the December holidays to identify the DNA of every patients’ listeria sample to work out if all patients were infected with the same bacteria.

Scientists cut their holidays short to complete testing.