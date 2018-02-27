Limping health facilities

A big signboard at the entrance of a North West hospital reads: "No woman should die while giving life and no child should die of preventable diseases".

However, pictures of mothers sleeping on filthy mattresses with their infants inside a maternity ward at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital recently suggested that the facility is far from conducive to health.

When Sowetan visited the area recently, a woman who was leaving the hospital with her newborn wrapped in a blanket said when she first arrived at the hospital there were no beds.

"There was a room with mattresses on the floor and we were made to sleep there. It was dirty. It looked as if they don't clean the ward at all," she said, on condition of anonymity.

Kgomotso Tlhabane, who had gone to visit her friend after the woman gave birth on February 16, said the conditions were shocking.

"I was greeted by an unbearable smell; maternity patients had blood all over and it was bad," she said.

On Friday evening, a woman in a ward, who also did not want to be named, told Sowetan the situation had improved. "They brought in the cleaners to scrub the floors and the toilets. This place was dirty when I got here.

"Now they are even squeezing in more beds," she said.