Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has requested more time for her department to investigate the death of baby Latoya‚ who died in December after having been at Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng’s church.

“Based on the internal investigations‚ we are just asking for more time from the portfolio committee just for us to conclude the investigations. The EMS services are provided on our behalf by the Ekurhuleni municipality. They have sent reports.

“Once the preliminary report has been concluded‚ it is going to be presented to the independent patient safety committee…and we will give a report‚” Ramokgopa appealed to Gauteng portfolio committee on health on Tuesday.

Baby Latoya died on Christmas Eve after being prayed for at Mboro’s church in Katlehong.

Mboro has disputed that the child died in his church and says the death happened in the ambulance as paramedics were departing for the hospital.

Despite requesting time for this matter to be investigated‚ Richard Lebethe‚ deputy director-general of clinical services in the department‚ explained to the committee what the department has found out at this stage.