Alcohol poisoning no laughing matter

"It was a Friday, and he left home at around 6pm in the evening and my parents and I went to bed at around 10pm.

"At around 4am in the morning he came back home assisted by a friend, and he was very intoxicated. My parents were initially upset and scolding him, but he was unresponsive and started vomiting violently. We all thought it was just the fact that he had overdone it. but he was cold to the touch. He started shivering and crying. My dad rushed him to Pholosong [hospital]."

At the hospital, her brother's stomach had to be pumped, much to her shock.

"I initially thought it was the combination of alcohol and something he had eaten. I did not know about alcohol poisoning. I was so scared. The doctor said he could have died if he was staying alone."

Nolwabo says he does not remember much about the ordeal except for waking up the next morning in hospital.

"I was not feeling well and was very embarrassed . I went home after two days, but my parents were very disappointed in me. Although I still drink alcohol, I drink a maximum of six beers and a lot of water. I really don't want to put myself in that situation again. It was a big wake-up call."