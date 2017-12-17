An eight-year-old boy and two teenage girls were found passed out after drinking at the annual Opening of the Season in Port Elizabeth‚ metro police said on Sunday.

The eight-year-old child allegedly passed out after having consumed liquor and was found lying on the grass close to the KFC near Hobie Beach.

In another incident‚ the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old youth was reported to police.

The motive for the stabbing is still not known and is being investigated by Humewood SAPS.

Between the different entities (Metro Police‚ Traffic and Security) of the Safety and Security Directorate‚ the following are some of the successes reported at the Port Elizabeth beachfront and Wells Estate beach: