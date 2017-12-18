Binge drinking at a rapid rate can be toxic for your health

Physician Dr Seipati Mokgabo says that although there are many causes of alcohol poisoning, the main one is binge drinking.

"Consuming a lot of alcohol at a rapid rate definitely puts one at risk. Alcohol is absorbed very quickly by the body, and it takes a while to get rid of the alcohol, which means that even if one stops drinking, they can still be at risk of alcohol poisoning."

Mokgabo says alcohol poisoning has been known to be fatal, as the victim can choke on their own vomit and could, as a result, even slip into a coma.