VIDEO: Man shot in the head by gunman who wanted his TV

A Johannesburg man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in the hand and head by an armed robber who broke into his home in Florida on Sunday night.

This publication has obtained CCTV footage that captured the incident.

In the video‚ two men can be seen breaking into the home around 9.30pm. A woman and a small child are seen running to another room‚ where the shooter threatens them. He then tries to break a flat-screen TV off its mounting on a wall. A man then rushes into the room and the gunman immediately opens fire.

The wounded man is further assaulted and pushed into the other room‚ where the woman and child are hiding out. The second robber then enters the shot and both men struggle to remove the television set‚ eventually breaking it free and fleeing.

According to ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring‚ paramedics treated the man and woman at the scene before transporting them to hospital.