Man shot with AK-47 in argument over beer at party, suspect at large

The family of a Soweto man who was shot and killed with an AK-47 assault rifle over an altercation about beer has pleaded with police to track down his killer.

Nkululeko Mhlontlo was shot multiple times after refusing to give his killer a bottle of beer during a party in Zola on Saturday night.

His alleged shooter is on the run. The police have launched a manhunt. Three of his accomplices were arrested on Sunday for allegedly being in possession of the firearm used to murder Mhlontlo.

They appeared yesterday in the Protea Magistrate's Court for being in possession of an illegal firearm and 256 rounds of ammunition. Their matter was postponed to December 19 for further investigation.

Mhlontlo's cousin, Nobuhle Mazimela, told Sowetan that the family was finding it difficult to come to terms with the 29-year-old's murder.

"We are shocked and hurt by the way Nkululeko died. He was killed like a dog. Police need to find his killer and throw him behind bars," Mazimela said.

She described Mhlontlo as a loving and humble person who avoided confrontation.

"Nkululeko never got into fights because he has a six-year-old son whom he love and wanted to be there for him. We are all saddened and confused by this," she said.

Ntobeko Ngubeni, who was wounded in the leg during the shooting, said Mhlontlo was killed despite raising his hands and begging for his life.

"Nkululeko had an argument with one of the guys who was at the party and I tried to intervene. He then got on his phone and called one of his friends before jumping into the Porsche and left," Ngubeni said.

Ngubeni said that an hour later the man who was arguing with Mhlontlo returned. They parked the car in the middle of the road and the driver jumped out.

"The driver pulled out a gun from the back seat and took out a magazine and shot randomly. He shot three times and everyone ran away," Ngubeni said.

"He shot him once, Nkululeko didn't fall. He shot him again and he didn't fall. Then he shot him multiple times as he fell," he said.

"He then looked at me and shot me in the leg while looking into my eyes."

Ngubeni said bystanders tried to resuscitate Mhlontlo but he was already dead.