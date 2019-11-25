Soft drinks earn hard cash

Mzolisi Dubula (42) from Ezibeleni township in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape works for Twizza, a local brand.

It produces a wide range of carbonated soft drinks, sparkling water and still water. Its main plant is in Komani Industrial Park in Queenstown and it has branches in Middelburg, in Mpumalanga, and Cape Town in the Western Cape.

“I started working for Twizza in December 2013. Working for the company has been an eye-opening experience because I have developed from being an operator to a supervisor, and now I am the production filling unit manager at the company,” said Dubula.

Nine family members directly depend on him for financial support.

“I take pride in knowing that our product is out there and it competes with the bigger brands,” he said.