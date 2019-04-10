Food business? Here's how to submit & join the SA cuisine to Moscow

The World Food Moscow will be held from 24 to 27 September 2019 in Moscow, Russia.

The World Food Moscow was established in 1991. It is a major exhibition serving the global food and drinks industry.

According to the dti, exhibitors are grouped in nine main sectors to ensure that visitors can easily find products of interest, compare them and engage with key buyers.

“The World Food Moscow fair covers the food sectors including fruit products, juice concentrates, canned fruit and vegetable, dried fruit, herbs and spices, nuts and snacks, fisheries and tea products,” the department said.

The application forms and guidelines can be downloaded from: the DTI website.

The department will offer the following financial support to qualifying small businesses:

Exhibition space and booth rental costs;

Freight-forwarding of display materials;

Air travel assistance up to R17 000;

Daily subsistence allowance of R3 000 per day;

The importance of exhibiting

The department also said that trade shows could be one of the most effective marketing tools available for a small business.

“This is where customers are found in large numbers to see products in action and meet small businesses face-to face,” the department explained.

However, the department discouraged exhibiting companies from relying entirely on the efforts of the organiser to attract and keep visitors to their stands.

Tips on how to participate better during exhibitions

Pre-show marketing: It is vital in ensuring that the right people are aware of your presence at an exhibition. This includes potential clients and existing ones.

Examples of this strategy include mail campaigns, fax or email, telemarketing, special reports on the website, and use postcards or teasers weeks before the show to get the client's attention.

At the show: Ensure that all staff who will be manning the stand are presentable, approachable, and have a wide knowledge of the company and its products.

Provide them with all necessary material for promoting the product or service and enough business cards to hand to other exhibitors. Keep a record of visitors to your stand.

After the show: Follow up. Chase up leads, make appointments, call visitors who showed an interest as soon as possible while their memories are still fresh.

For more information on the application process contact Virginia Mbuyisa on 012 394 5988 or email:Vmbuyisa@thedti.gov.za as well as Hloniphile Nkiwane on 012 394 3496 or email:HNkiwane@thedti.gov.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.