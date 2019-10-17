SebenzaLIVE

Here's how to serve the best drinks as a bar steward

17 October 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Andrii Shevchuk.

Bar stewards or bartenders serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to customers or prepare drinks which waiters serve to customers.

They mix drinks according to standard recipes or customer requests and usually collect payment for the drinks.

A bartender plays a key role in any drinking establishment by making patrons feel at comfortable, relaxed and at ease.

A bartender must know a wide range of drink recipes and be able to mix cocktails and mixers accurately and without waste.


Bar stewards keep their bars well supplied with spirits, beer, mixers, garnishes, ice and other supplies.

They also clean and arrange glasses, bottles and mixers in an attractive yet convenient way.

In addition, the bar itself must be kept spotlessly clean. Bartenders need to know what type of glass each kind of drink is served in.

They play a vital role in the running of any restaurant, hotel or bar.

They deal directly with customers and should understand how to make people feel welcome and recognise them when they return.

