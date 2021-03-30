Former Minneapolis officer goes on trial on charge of murdering George Floyd

But in his opening arguments, Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, told the racially diverse jury that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge never to use “unnecessary force or violence.”

“You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd,” said Blackwell, aiming for a rare conviction of a US police officer for killing a civilian.

Blackwell displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video showing Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on Floyd's neck, saying it showed Chauvin “grinding and crushing him until the very breath — no, ladies and gentlemen — the very life was squeezed out of him.”

Chauvin and three other officers were trying to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes, a misdemeanour that prosecutors said could have been handled with a summons to appear in court instead of an arrest.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired all four officers the day after Floyd's death, as daily protests against racial injustice erupted in cities across the country.

LITMUS TEST

Though the trial, which is being televised, is widely seen as a litmus test for US racial relations, neither side discussed the race of the defendant or the victim in the statements to the jury.

Even so, the subtext of the trial was inescapable in the preceding two weeks of jury selection, where potential jurors were quizzed by the two sides on their views on the Black Lives Matter protest movement and whether they saw systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

The trial is unfolding in a courtroom located near the top floor of a tower in downtown Minneapolis ringed with high barriers, barbed wire and soldiers from the state's National Guard. Small groups of protesters decrying police brutality blocked traffic at times in the surrounding streets.