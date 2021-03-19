Hussar Grill is a meat lover's dream

You'll will never view your steak the same way after a short lesson on different cuts of steak from a staff member at Hussar Grill restaurant at Silverstar.

Rib-eye, T-bone, sirloin, tenderloin you will be familiar with these cuts of meat as well as the ageing process and what it is best served with by the time you make your choice of meal.

I recently got an invitation to try out the restaurant as they navigate their way out of the nationwide lockdown that nearly crumbled the food service industry.

We arrived on a rainy weekday with just a few patrons already seated for dinner.

The restaurant décor has an old school cigar lounge/library feel to it with dark wood, white tablecloths, pictures of vintage model cars and books on the walls.

One new item that has been added to the décor is a bottle of sanitiser on each table and per Covid-19 regulations staff members keep their masks on at all times.

Our lovely hostess Zanele brings us welcome snacks: bowls of sweet potato crisps, olives and biltong

She returns with a meat board featuring a range steak cuts and takes us through it, explaining each piece and what wine it would be best paired with.