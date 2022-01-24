DA to intensify fight against Eskom’s proposed hike

The 20.5% proposed tariff hike by Eskom for 2022/23 is “entirely misinformed” and the DA will do everything possible to stop it going ahead in April.

This is according to Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray, who has since lodged a formal objection with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) against the power utility’s proposal.

“Nersa must stop behaving like Eskom’s big brother and start thinking of creative ways that we can supply energy to our country and nation for our economy to prosper,” he said.

He was addressing a handful of supporters alongside other DA mayors outside Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, where the party embarked on a picket as Nersa held public hearings on the matter.

“The Reserve Bank has a mandate to [monitor] inflation targets, so it has to keep inflation between 3% and 6%. Should Eskom be allowed to increase [tariffs] it means the price of bread, fuel and water is going to go up, so we can see that it’s entirely misinformed,” said Gray.