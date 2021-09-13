Eight killed in KZN horror crash

Eight people were killed and 13 injured in a collision between a car and a mini-bus taxi on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

Robert McKenzie, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson, said the crash took place near Nseleni.

“Eight people have suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics treated 13 patients at the scene for critical to minor injuries before transporting them to hospital for continued medical care.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police,” said McKenzie.

TimesLIVE