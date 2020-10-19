Embrace a lifestyle that maintains a good balance

Wellness is the ultimate state of wholeness where the mind, body and spirit are in harmony with each other.

Striking the perfect balance between these requires intentional lifestyle changes, but the benefits can lead to healthy perspective of oneself and a practical utopia of the human experience.

Your physical health extends beyond what is on your dinner plate and your exercise routine.

To lead a holistic life, you need to see your body as one organism that is living and is continuously in motion.

Our bodies are vessels to achieve our destinies, so it is important to take care of it.

Eating less processed foods will allow the body to naturally repair and heal itself and will limit your dependency on medication.

Include a variety of nutrient, dense and fibrous foods coupled with 30 minutes of light to moderate exercise every day.

Remember to stay hydrated and to get adequate sleep, and you will be on your journey to optimum health.