Exercise, balanced diet and positive thinking are crucial for our wellbeing
Embrace a lifestyle that maintains a good balance
Wellness is the ultimate state of wholeness where the mind, body and spirit are in harmony with each other.
Striking the perfect balance between these requires intentional lifestyle changes, but the benefits can lead to healthy perspective of oneself and a practical utopia of the human experience.
Your physical health extends beyond what is on your dinner plate and your exercise routine.
To lead a holistic life, you need to see your body as one organism that is living and is continuously in motion.
Our bodies are vessels to achieve our destinies, so it is important to take care of it.
Eating less processed foods will allow the body to naturally repair and heal itself and will limit your dependency on medication.
Include a variety of nutrient, dense and fibrous foods coupled with 30 minutes of light to moderate exercise every day.
Remember to stay hydrated and to get adequate sleep, and you will be on your journey to optimum health.
Mental health is the chain that links our emotional and physical health.
Emotional health are our daily moods and emotions, whereas mental health focuses on the brain’s cognitive functions; that is, the way our brain reasons and its coping skills.
Approaching your mental health as part of a whole body means giving the same attention to your mind as you would your healthy diet.
Positive mental health includes keeping your mind active by stimulating it with problem-solving practices and seeking out new learning opportunities.
Supplement your mental health with a good diet and practice stress-reducing habits.
Should you feel as though you are not coping, it is always a good idea to seek professional help.
Spiritual wellness is the connection with our inner soul and interaction with the world around us through our faith, beliefs, values and morals.
Engage with your spiritual wellness through healthy practices by opening your spirit to meaningful encounters through acts and expressions of compassion.
Becoming more connected and grounded to yourself can take on many practices that do not necessarily need to look like religion.
Meditation is the practice of self-awareness by focusing on living in the present, whereas yoga incorporates spiritual wellness with physical techniques to help to reduce emotional and physical strains.
Travel grants us the opportunity for self-reflection and mentoring channels us to help others achieve their dreams. However you choose to nurture your spirituality, devote time to it regularly.
