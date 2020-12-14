Good mental health key at this time

Financial health is important for peace of mind and stability. Prioritise your finances by initiating simple changes such as understanding where your money is going. Live slightly below your means so that you are able to save money to invest elsewhere. When it comes to investing, thoroughly research all investment vehicles out there so you know exactly what you are getting yourself into. Should you need any financial advice and assistance, speak to a financial advisor.

Inner peace is our inner anchor for whenever we face life’s unexpected blows. It allows you to be in harmony with the truth that you are safe and loved. Take time out to think about the people who care about you and the people you care about.

Make use of every opportunity to show yourself kindness by prioritising your self-care and of release yourself from burdensome tasks. By looking inwards, we draw on our inner strength and begin to embrace hope. Focus your energy on what you can control and relinquish yourself of any responsibility that is out of your hands.

Before you write-off 2020 as the worse year of your life, make sure that you are reading the story you are telling yourself. Try stepping back to analyse the situation and assess whether you are telling yourself the truth. In doing so you are able to change your perception of that disappointment and view it as a humbling life experience.

Reassure yourself by focusing on your wins. Doing so does not neglect reality but it leads you to become grateful and thankful for what you have. The biggest wins of 2020 is life, good health and family. The second win is knowing that you are not alone.