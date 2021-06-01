Entertainment

Ngubeni mixes acting and fashion business

Actress partners with designer to launch label

01 June 2021 - 09:48

Struggling to find clothes that suits her when shopping was among the reasons that motivated actress and producer Nolwazi Ngubeni to think about establishing her own clothing line.

Ngubeni, a self-confessed fashion fanatic, has announced the launch of Black Fashion House, a clothing line she established with Londiwe Lembede...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...