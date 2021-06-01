Ngubeni mixes acting and fashion business
Actress partners with designer to launch label
Struggling to find clothes that suits her when shopping was among the reasons that motivated actress and producer Nolwazi Ngubeni to think about establishing her own clothing line.
Ngubeni, a self-confessed fashion fanatic, has announced the launch of Black Fashion House, a clothing line she established with Londiwe Lembede...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.