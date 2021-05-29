Behind the seams: the award-winning costumes in 'How to Ruin Christmas’

It’s no secret that How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding stole the hearts of many South Africans who have streamed the mini-series on Netflix.

Unsurprisingly the series earned a number of nods at the recent South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) walking away with six awards including Best Achievement in Wardrobe for a TV Comedy.

Speaking to the award-winning costume designer, Sheli Nyathi-Masondo, we find out what went into creating the unforgettable looks that had us hooked to our screens.

Why was it important to work with local designers for How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding?

I’ve always loved working with local designers for my films because I’m a big fan of their work. Secondly, the big motivation behind it was my celebration of South Africa and its colours, textures, beauty and joy.

Bryantsmoore and Orapeleng Modulte were the go-to designers for the bride’s gowns, what went into creating these looks?

With the Tswana gown (Bryantsmoore) it was quite extensive in design where she could show off as a character. Usually, I put myself in a bride’s shoes – you want a gown that is out of this world.

You have everything in it; tulle, duchess satin, seshweshwe, bows and a train! It also had a trail, sleeves and a neckpiece that were detachable with the mood arc of the actress.