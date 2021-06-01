Christian movie's crew want payment before film premieres

'Married and Loving It' members have been waiting two years for payment

Christian feature film Married and Loving It has turned unholy with crew members demanding that they get paid almost two years after the movie was shot.



The film is scheduled to premiere in August and the cast includes Fumani Shilubana, Weza da Silva, Godfrey Thobejane, Zack Orji and Sibongile Phakathi...