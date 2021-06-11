Duma’s approach is all about shaping the industry for the better, not virality

We are not ‘made in China’ brands [and] we cannot compete with them on any level

There are a number of South African designers who are on everyone’s lips, a talent that finds many of their designs selling out and becoming a major success. Whether it’s the cool kids who clamour for Rich Mnisi, the haute-heads who pine for the latest Thebe Magugu threads or the suave fashion lovers of luxury who paint the town black in Inga Atelier bags, there is a designer for everyone.



While virality has been a magical gift for Mnisi and Magugu, along with Gubeka and his Atelier, the same sentiment was not spared for Siyathembe Duma of Matte Nolim when he went viral...