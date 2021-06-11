South Africa

Three family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

By Iavan Pijoos - 11 June 2021 - 11:33
Police said said two gunmen forcefully gained access to the home and opened fire. Stock photo.
Police said said two gunmen forcefully gained access to the home and opened fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Three family members were gunned down at their home in a village at Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape, provincial police said on Friday.  

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said two gunmen had forcefully gained access to the home on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the son who was standing next to a door.

Kinana said they then shot his mother and aunt. All three died on the scene.

“After the incident, the suspects disappeared into the village. The circumstances surrounding the murders are under investigation and no arrest has been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information can contact Mqanduli Police Station or call Lt-Col Mshiyo on 071 475 2292, or the crime stop number 08600 10 111.

TimesLIVE

Horror vigilante killings of six linked to attacks on elderly for drug money

“The entire village will kill itself.” These were the chilling, desperate words of Emalahleni municipality mayor Ntombizanele Koni.
News
1 month ago

'Model scout' arrested for allegedly raping victims during photoshoots

A 32-year-old man who allegedly posed as a model scout and lured aspiring models to photoshoots where he raped them was arrested during a lockdown ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...