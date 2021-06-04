Former Piano prodigy Kupiso ready for the big time

Multitalented artist promises fresh take on Afro-soul

For Zuko “Zuko SA” Kupiso, who began playing piano at weddings and funerals at the age of 10, being a music star is a given.



The 25-year-old from Idutywa, Eastern Cape, is now launching his long-awaited professional career with a single, Qhawe Lam (which means my hero). The single was played on Umhlobo Wenene on Monday and it received a thumbs up from music lovers...