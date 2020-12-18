Entertainment

How Shudu's belief in power of chasing propelled her to the very top

Shudu: 'It still feels like I'm dreaming; I can't believe it's me'

18 December 2020 - 09:13

A year ago, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida quit her retail job with a steady income to follow her dreams.

It’s a move that paid off – after all the 24-year-old believes that had she stayed, she would never have entered the pageant that turned her into Mzansi’s beacon of hope...

