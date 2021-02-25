'Is it entitlement?', asks Zozibini Tunzi as 'panty mask' video goes viral

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressed outrage at a video of a woman using her underwear as a mask to protest against Covid-19 protocols.

The footage, which was shared widely on social media this week, shows the unknown woman standing in the queue at a supermarket, engaged in a fierce argument with others asking her to wear a mask.

She then reaches down and seemingly grabs her underwear to use as a mask.

The clip drew sharp reaction from users, with many lambasting the woman. Others claimed it was “planned” and the woman had always intended to make a big show of her defiance.

Zozi shared the clip, calling it “embarrassing” and slamming the woman's behaviour.

“What is it? Is it entitlement? That you've never been told in your life that you must do something or you must abide. All of a sudden you must deal with not getting special treatment. Is it that?

“How embarrassing. Just put your masks on or stay home. Geez!”

She later told the woman to “stop putting people's lives at risk”.