South African designers' sangoma prints bring ancestors to the runway
Repurposing spiritual symbols for modern fashions
The Amathonga cloth (also known as ihiya) holds great spiritual significance for those who believe in, and have a spiritual inclination to, their ancestors.
The cloth is associated with traditional healers, their initiates and those who come to consult them...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.