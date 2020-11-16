Ancient Indian belief system leads to enlightenment
Buddhism a faith for all cultures
Forming part of the world’s five most popular religions, Buddhism follows the teachings and philosophies of Buddha. It originated from ancient India and later spread to much of Asia with teachings aimed at liberating human beings from suffering.
Buddhism has played a central role in the spiritual, social and cultural life of many throughout the world. According to Nicole Wagner of the Diamond Way Buddhist and Meditation Centre in Cape Town, it is important to understand Buddhism as a spiritual path which is meant to adapt to all cultures...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.