Ancient Indian belief system leads to enlightenment

Buddhism a faith for all cultures

Forming part of the world’s five most popular religions, Buddhism follows the teachings and philosophies of Buddha. It originated from ancient India and later spread to much of Asia with teachings aimed at liberating human beings from suffering.



Buddhism has played a central role in the spiritual, social and cultural life of many throughout the world. According to Nicole Wagner of the Diamond Way Buddhist and Meditation Centre in Cape Town, it is important to understand Buddhism as a spiritual path which is meant to adapt to all cultures...