Traditional Chinese methods offer a holistic approach to healing

While healing the body may mean taking the correct dosage of prescribed medication for many people, it does not always have to be this way. In traditional Chinese societies, healing also comes in the form of sticking needles into many parts of one’s body or even burning dried herbs close to one’s skin.



“The use of traditional Chinese healing dates back to over 5,000 years ago and is still being used widely around the world today. It involves several different treatments which take a unique outlook on the world and the human body,” says Michelle Levy, a Chinese medicine practitioner at Sung Healing...