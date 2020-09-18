Another theft accusation levelled against Somizi
Former artist manager Veli Dlamini has told how he lost his vehicle and medical aid cover after choreographer Somizi Mhlongo allegedly dumped him on a contract to produce a fitness DVD that he had invested more than R100,000 in.
Dlamini is the second person to publicly accuse Mhlongo this week of shortchanging him after budding producer Hastings Moeng also alleged Mhlongo had stolen his idea for cooking show Dinner at Somizi's. (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-09-16-somizi-accused-of-stealing-idea-for-tv-cook-show/)..
