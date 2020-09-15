Actor John Boyega quits Jo Malone role after cut from Chinese ad

British actor John Boyega has quit his role as a global ambassador for the perfume and candle brand Jo Malone after he was cut from a promotional video in China.

The original version of the short film, called "London Gent", followed Boyega spending time with friends and family in his home city of London but he was replaced by Chinese actor Liu Haoran and other Black cast members removed in a reshot version.

Boyega, 28, best known for his role as Finn in "Star Wars", said the decision to substitute a local actor for him without his consent or prior notice was wrong.

"The film celebrated my personal story – showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one's culture this way is not something I can condone."