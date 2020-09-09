Master KG makes history as first African artist to top Shazam Global Chart

Master KG has made history by becoming the first African artist to top the Shazam Global Chart with his smash hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

The American music-identification application owned by Apple Inc confirmed to Sowetan that not only did Master KG top the chart, but it was also a history-making feat as no African artist has ever topped the Shazam Global Chart.

“It means a lot to me. It validates the path I’m on. It means the world is moving to Jerusalema and they want to know more about the song and the artists behind it,” Master KG, whose real name is Kgaogelo Moagi, told Sowetan.

“It’s a big deal to me and Nomcebo. It’s blessings on top of blessings. God is amazing.”

According to the latest data breakdown by Shazam, Jerusalema spent 18 consecutive weeks on the chart before climbing to No. 1.

Furthermore, the song has charted in 35 countries on Shazam, reaching the top spot in nine of them – SA, France, Italy, Romania, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

The song has been most Shazamed in France, Italy, Nigeria, SA and Romania.