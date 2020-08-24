Find sources of inspiration to love yourself

Wisdom & Wellness is an organisation founded by entrepreneur and content creator Mpoomy Ledwaba and is inspired by 3 John 1:2 which encourages prosperity in all things, including good health for both body and soul.

“After having my first baby in 2018, I experienced postpartum depression and went for therapy. That is where I got some tips on living my life to the fullest and doing things that make me happy. When I started taking care of myself on the inside, it started to show on the outside. I also realised through scripture that this is the kind of life God wants for us,” says Ledwaba.

Covering different topics ranging from finance to faith and even fitness, the organisation has changed the lives of many women, while also encouraging a culture of striving for overall wellness. Ledwaba has linked her spirituality to other aspects of her life, including her family and her business. She believes this has helped her to achieve more.

“For me, scripture is that push and anchor which reminds me that I’m blessed to do what I’m doing. God is the one who gave us the gifts we have, and the giver of the gift sustains it. Wisdom & Wellness equips many other women with such knowledge so they may flourish in many aspects of their lives.”