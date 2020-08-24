Find sources of inspiration to love yourself
Wisdom & Wellness is an organisation founded by entrepreneur and content creator Mpoomy Ledwaba and is inspired by 3 John 1:2 which encourages prosperity in all things, including good health for both body and soul.
“After having my first baby in 2018, I experienced postpartum depression and went for therapy. That is where I got some tips on living my life to the fullest and doing things that make me happy. When I started taking care of myself on the inside, it started to show on the outside. I also realised through scripture that this is the kind of life God wants for us,” says Ledwaba.
Covering different topics ranging from finance to faith and even fitness, the organisation has changed the lives of many women, while also encouraging a culture of striving for overall wellness. Ledwaba has linked her spirituality to other aspects of her life, including her family and her business. She believes this has helped her to achieve more.
“For me, scripture is that push and anchor which reminds me that I’m blessed to do what I’m doing. God is the one who gave us the gifts we have, and the giver of the gift sustains it. Wisdom & Wellness equips many other women with such knowledge so they may flourish in many aspects of their lives.”
Additionally, she believes her wisdom to lead the organisation comes from God, reading different books, listening to podcasts and sermons, as well as lots of prayer.
“My husband is also a huge inspiration. He has real big faith and always brings out the best in me. My parents too… they didn’t grow up with a silver spoon but I watched them grow and do better in life.”
This Women’s Month, Ledwaba hopes all women can consult their various sources of wisdom in order to support their overall wellness. She believes it is important for women to fall in love with themselves daily, to get an empowering hobby as well as to serve.
“In serving, one can find a lot of purpose and peace. I think the best way to have wellness is to serve. Women must also remember that they cannot pour from an empty cup, so relaxation is necessary for one’s wellness and prosperity…even if it means pampering yourself in the bath tub.”
Tips for a daily wellness routine
1. Early mornings
Waking up early can provide structure to your day and help you maximise it. If you still struggle with the snooze button, reading The 5am Club by Robin Sharma or The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins can help.
2. Prayer and meditation
Connecting with your source through prayer and meditation puts you in a calm state of mind and can grant you the strength to tackle anything which may come your way.
3. Working Out
Taking care of your body is crucial for your overall wellness. Exercising also leads to clarity of mind and contributes to a positive outlook on life.
4. Eating clean
Exercise is best supported by a good and balanced diet. Eating clean does not have to be boring. Many cookbooks such as The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen come with a helpful section for salads and greens.
5. Scheduling
Drawing up a schedule can be very useful in helping you meet all your personal and professional obligations. A schedule also allows for the prioritisation of tasks and can minimise procrastination.
