Sowetan Spirit - food for the soul

19 August 2020 - 17:11
Carving a Jewish path from a Christian upbringing

While the religious principles we are born into are often the ones we carry with us throughout life, Thokozile Mtshali ...

By Nomvelo Masango
5 ways to live in gratitude

Many people are thankful for their good health and for a supportive family. However, while we may only shine the light ...

By Nombuso Kumalo
Spirituality under lockdown

While religious gatherings limited to 50 people are currently permitted, not all places of worship have chosen to open ...

By Nomvelo Masango
Nyaniso Dzedze: 'Black Is King' speaks about the ...

SA star explains how "Black Is King" was about ancestors and how he’s embraced his.

By kyle zeeman
Mmabatho Montsho rises to new spiritual realm with film

Joko Ya Hao is one of the most popular Christian hymns that always guarantee a roaring sing-along and goose-bumps.

Emmanuel Tjiya
Journalist
BOOK REVIEW | Journey of spiritual learning and awakening

Story of an African woman returning to her roots

By Lebogang Nthongoa
Celebrating African spirituality through dance at this year's National ...

Dance takes center stage this year with pieces that speak to African spirituality.

By Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
Morgan Freeman explores faith in 'Story of God'

During his career as an actor, Morgan Freeman has played the role of God. In real life, he claims to be "undeniably" a ...

By AFP

Late icon of African spirituality Credo Mutwa remembered as a 'vibrant storyteller and healer'

The late icon of African spirituality and heritage, Credo Mutwa, had incredible knowledge about Africa and earned respect among international ...
4 months ago

Artists telling African stories through paintings

Exhibition reflects ordinary life and spirituality
1 year ago

Christianity, supernatural through Maphutse's eyes

Artist's exhibition interrogates African spirituality
1 year ago

Here's the 411 on The Soli's Buhle Mda's solo journey

Buhle is ready to explore her solo sound!
1 year ago

Use African worship to decolonise religion

How did we arrive where we are now as black people? According to my knowledge and history of our grandfathers/mothers, African people didn't find it ...
1 year ago

