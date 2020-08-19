Sowetan Spirit - food for the soul
Carving a Jewish path from a Christian upbringing
While the religious principles we are born into are often the ones we carry with us throughout life, Thokozile Mtshali ...
5 ways to live in gratitude
Many people are thankful for their good health and for a supportive family. However, while we may only shine the light ...
Spirituality under lockdown
While religious gatherings limited to 50 people are currently permitted, not all places of worship have chosen to open ...
Nyaniso Dzedze: 'Black Is King' speaks about the ...
SA star explains how "Black Is King" was about ancestors and how he’s embraced his.
Mmabatho Montsho rises to new spiritual realm with film
Joko Ya Hao is one of the most popular Christian hymns that always guarantee a roaring sing-along and goose-bumps.
BOOK REVIEW | Journey of spiritual learning and awakening
Story of an African woman returning to her roots
Celebrating African spirituality through dance at this year's National ...
Dance takes center stage this year with pieces that speak to African spirituality.
Morgan Freeman explores faith in 'Story of God'
During his career as an actor, Morgan Freeman has played the role of God. In real life, he claims to be "undeniably" a ...
