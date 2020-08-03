Spirituality under lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly introduced us to a new normal and drastically changed many aspects of our lives. Spirituality has been no exception.

In order to encourage social distancing and as a way to curb the spread of the virus, lockdown regulations currently permit religious gatherings limited to only 50 people. In many ways, this has been a new and unfamiliar way of worship.

For millions of believers, the journey towards spiritual growth has always included gathering with fellow believers at least once a week in a place of worship for spiritual renewal and support. This is an opportunity to receive guidance from a spiritual leader and it allows one to share in the beauty of spiritual enlightenment with other believers.

Unfortunately, this is a norm which is now being practiced differently under the new reality, affecting the aspect of community within spirituality.