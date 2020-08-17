Carving a Jewish path from a Christian upbringing

Born on the East Rand and raised by parents who grew up in the Anglican Church, Thokozile Mtshali’s upbringing was very rooted in Christianity. She and her siblings knew that the rules in their household were simple and non-negotiable: Sundays were for church, and one had to love and fear God.

“My mother sang in the choir and my father grew up as an altar boy who later joined the choir. My siblings and I also joined the choir. It was like a family gift to sing and love God,” says Mtshali.

The Anglican way of life is one which she carried with her until she got married and had to join her husband’s church. It is then that she was exposed to another denomination whose Christian ways of worship were slightly different from what she had known. When her marriage ended in divorce, a profound transformation started to take place in her spiritual journey.

“I met a preacher from a charismatic Pentecostal movement who helped me through my very terrible divorce. He said he was in the country to open a church and he asked me to be a part of it. We did Bible study and we learnt a lot. I was later ordained as a junior minister in the church and I preached,” she says.

Mtshali believes a lot was revealed to her as she continued to grow spiritually, prepare for sermons and dissect the scriptures. From this process, she developed an interest in the Hebrew language and paid much attention to how the Bible was translated. A lot of enlightenment, growth and transition took place on her spiritual path. Not only did her spiritual leader help her get through a terrible divorce, he also played a vital role in her decision to convert.

“I do not have much of a story in Judaism without my leader. It all started with him. As junior ministers in 2011, he told us about how he wrestled all night in a dream with someone who kept telling him insistently that it’s time for Israel. My leader told us of the need to advocate for Israel. From then on, that’s what we did. We went around advocating for Israel and people of the Jewish faith. We even took trips to Israel,” says Mtshali.