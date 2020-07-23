Neo Matloga’s art is all about connection

“I chose to make work that reflects on daily dramas, love affairs, gatherings and conversations,” says the 27 year-old. “I seek to offer insights into human nature and everyday living.”

The artist who now spends his time between South Africa and the Netherlands where he completed the De Ateliers residency in Amsterdam in 2018 and a residency at the Foundation AVL Mundo in Rotterdam in 2019, says he feels a strong connection to both countries.

“When I'm here in South Africa I think about life in the Netherlands, and when in the Netherlands I think about life in South Africa. Both countries are loaded in terms of their histories and politics, so learning about the two is like ongoing research,” he says

He says his choice to work in the medium of collage paintings centres around his obsession of telling stories. “My wish is to make an audience feel that their spirit and experiences exists in my collage paintings,” he says.