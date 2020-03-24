Stay healthy with nutritious diet

Food is such a complex subject. Firstly, there is the worry of food security, closely followed by how many of our people have access to food and of those who do, are they eating the right things?

Nutrition has come into the spotlight again with the coronavirus pandemic the world is facing. It is time to take a look at what foods we should be eating to keep our bodies healthy and strong.

Are you eating a balanced diet?

It is time to rethink eating starch for breakfast, lunch and supper. South Africans have a high starch and meat diet which is not as healthy or as sustainable as we think.

South Africans consume the most starch for breakfast and the most meat for dinner. Our vegetables? They're normally consumed to accompany the meat dish we're having. The starch we consume is in the form of bread, rice, potatoes and mielie pap, among the most prevalent.

We consume meat four times a week, with red meat and poultry being the meat of choice for most. So, what is on our plates consists of 41% starch and 26% meat, with only 13% vegetables, and the rest composed of fats and oils, dairy and legumes.

This is not what it should be, according to the Eatwell plate composition as defined by the University of Cambridge and the UK's NHS (National Health Service).

Our plates should have the following: 33% vegetables, 32% starch, 15% dairy, 12% meat and 8% fats and oils.