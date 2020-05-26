Winde to consult Ramaphosa over Mkhize's lockdown comments

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape reached 357 on Tuesday, after the province recorded another 39 deaths since Monday.

The total number of recorded cases in the province stood at 15,756 - with 7,555 of these recorded as active cases, while 7,844 people have recovered. Covid-19 hospitalisations stood at 665, with 178 of these people being treated in ICU or high care units.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families of the deceased in a press release on Tuesday evening.

He also said he would seek clarity from national health minister Zweli Mkhize, who in a presentation to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday indicated that some hotspots could remain under a level 4 lockdown, while the rest of the country moved to level 3 on June 1.