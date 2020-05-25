Zimbabwean hotels and lodges to open as 'luxury' quarantine centres

With Zimbabwe's tourism industry reeling from Covid-19 lockdown losses, hotels and lodges have been permitted to open as luxury quarantine centres.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, health minister Obadiah Moyo said “guests” would be closely monitored and tested every eight days for Covid-19.

The ministry of health and childcare, which liaised with the ministry of tourism, vetted the facilities. The first six that were approved last week include Bronte Hotel, a four-star facility in Harare. In Victoria Falls, the first luxury quarantine centre was the five-star Phezulu Lodge.

Overseas returnees have been at loggerheads with the government for putting them in “inhumane” lockdown centres countrywide.

“We are housed with criminals and basic provisions are lacking. If they have seen it fit for those that can afford an alternative service to look for them, it’s a noble idea,” said a UK returnee.