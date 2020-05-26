Tourism prepares for new norm as reopening looms

Major tourist attraction venues are gearing up to start operating as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The tourism sector was brought to a standstill when the government began restricting travel into the country and between provinces. When the national lockdown came into effect on March 27, the sector was brought to its knees and thousands of workers faced an uncertain future.

Now, tourism has to prepare for the new norm as it anticipates that the government will ultimately allow the sector to reopen, but under very stringent regulations.

Sowetan spoke to owners of two of Gauteng's biggest entertainment venues on how they are preparing for a new norm which the tourism sector will face when the government allows it to open doors to visitors.

Co-owner of Happy Island Tim Higins, said the strategy is to first introduce new infrastructure at the entrance. This will include scanner cameras capable of scanning up to 30 individuals simultaneously.

"The solution will alert security of individuals with abnormal temperatures, but at the same time deny boom gate access unless cleared by the security on duty," Higins said.

Walk-through sanitising booths will also be introduced.