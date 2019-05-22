Like cream, Katlego Mlambo rises to the top

Contained energy. That's the first thing that comes to mind when seeing chef Katlego Mlambo. He's bubbly, boisterous and articulate.

Among the 30-year-old's many feats is that he designed the menu for the Mandela USA 100 Year tribute event hosted by Barack Obama which took place in Washington DC this year.

"It was very challenging and amazing going to DC. Everything fell into place on a lovely evening. There were about 500 people, it was really wild. I got to meet Barack Obama, which was one of those star-struck moments. Wow, his energy, his aura! "Mlambo gushes.

Mlambo says he grew up around women that cook, proclaiming that of all the food he's tasted in the world, his grandmother's food is his favourite because it's cooked with love.

An only child, Mlambo is a self-proclaimed perfectionist.